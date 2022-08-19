The national Agency for Youth and Sports will provide the 2022 Ohrid Swimming Marathon prize money of EUR 10,000 and the Municipality of Ohrid will make around EUR 32,500 available for organizing the marathon so it can be held this year, Ohrid Mayor Kiril Pecakov told a news conference Friday.
The marathon is planned for September 10 or 11, because the swimmers are currently at the European Championship in Italy, followed by another marathon in Capri.
The Ohrid Marathon is not only a sports event, it is much more than that, it is a feeling rooted in every citizen of Ohrid. I am happy because the Ohrid swimming marathon will be held, even though there are obstacles in front of us. After yesterday’s coordination meeting of all stakeholders, after the meeting ended, the following conclusions were reached: The prize money will be covered by the Agency for Youth and Sports, and for all other costs related to the holding of the marathon, the Council of the Municipality of Ohrid will make a decision to award two million denars from the Municipality, Pecakov said.
