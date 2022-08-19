The national Agency for Youth and Sports will provide the 2022 Ohrid Swimming Marathon prize money of EUR 10,000 and the Municipality of Ohrid will make around EUR 32,500 available for organizing the marathon so it can be held this year, Ohrid Mayor Kiril Pecakov told a news conference Friday.

The marathon is planned for September 10 or 11, because the swimmers are currently at the European Championship in Italy, followed by another marathon in Capri.