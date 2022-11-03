Today in Berlin, the leaders of the countries of the Western Balkans signed three agreements on free movement with identity cards, mutual recognition of university degrees and qualifications for regulated professions, BNT reported.

The aim is to stabilize the region, marked by tensions since the breakup of Yugoslavia and ethnic wars in the 1990s, through increased integration.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is hosting the leaders of the six Balkan countries and the European Union as part of the so-called Berlin Process launched by his predecessor, Angela Merkel.

This week, a German official said Serbia must choose between EU membership and a closer partnership with Russia. Chancellor Scholz in Berlin did not miss the topic of bilateral relations.