The government started the new series of party employments two weeks after its formation, Kurir writes.

Namely, only two days ago, an ad was issued for employment of three special advisers in the office of the Minister of Defense Radmila Sekerinska. But this is not the only ad, and the office of the Minister of Education and Science is looking for three advisers.

According to the ad, different profiles are required, and according to the position, the salary ranges from 30,000 to 60,000 denars.

As a reminder, the ruling SDSM, while in opposition, almost did not spend a day without holding a party press conference to accuse the administration of being partisan and being abused for party purposes and that the administration was overstaffed.

But, now when they are in power, we see that they keep employing party soldiers of SDSM instead of professional staff with appropriate education.