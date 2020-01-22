Interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski today denied the allegations that toxic waste is imported into Macedonia and burnt as fuel. Suspicions are rife after the head of the Drisla waste management company in Skopje was charged with importing a cargo of Italian garbage to Bulgaria for disposal in a coal plant.

I have been informed by the Environment Ministry that all the waste that is eing imported in Macedonia is from companies that possess certificates for that and that there is no harmful garbage that is imported, promised Spasovski.

Previously, the USJE cement factory in Skopje was called out for importing petroleum coke and burning textile. The Government insisted that the garbage is burnt at very high temperatures and is not dangerous for the public health.