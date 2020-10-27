Oliver Spasovski tests positive for COVID-19 Macedonia 27.10.2020 / 9:05 Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski said he has tested positive for COVID-19. My clinical picture is good, with mild symptoms and I am already into home self-isolation, he said late Monday. Oliver SpasovskiCovid-19 Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 27.10.2020 The entire SDSM leadership, Parthenius from Bigorski, MoI employees: Who should go into isolation because of Spasovski’s positive test? Macedonia 23.10.2020 518 new Covid-19 cases, 9 people died, including a 36-year-old patient Macedonia 22.10.2020 640 new Covid-19 cases, 12 people died Macedonia News Government confirmes that the Agreement with Bulgaria will be changed – we are left without the language, Goce and the history Public Health Institute to increase testing capacities, carry out up to 1,000 tests daily The entire SDSM leadership, Parthenius from Bigorski, MoI employees: Who should go into isolation because of Spasovski’s positive test? Environmental genocide: Increased air pollution registered in Skopje Let’s save a life, we have that opportunity: Mickoski calls on government to release from work chronically ill people Süddeutsche Zeitung: Identity issues once again block Macedonia’s EU path VMRO-DPMNE says the citizens are not to blame, Filipce should take responsibility and resign immediately Today it will be decided whether wearing face masks will be mandatory outdoors .
