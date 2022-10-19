With the Bulgarians, only reciprocity, which is a fundamental right in the entire world, and nothing else. If Bulgaria does not allow a Macedonian club to be opened in Blagoevgrad and anywhere else in Bulgaria where Macedonians request it, then we demand that the Macedonian government close not only the three fascist Bulgarian clubs but also the so-called fake “Bulgarian-Macedonian friendship cultural clubs”, which have already been opened in twenty cities in Macedonia and through which Bulgarian propaganda is widely spread among the Macedonian youth!, reacts OMO “Ilinden” – PIRIN.

This reaction comes after the Blagoevgrad Municipality Council banned the Macedonian cultural club “Nikola Vapcarov”, named after the famous Macedonian poet, saying that it was a provocation.