Out of 991 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 136 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the country.

Six patients died and 123 people were registered by the Institute of Public Health as recovered patients, the Health Ministry said Sunday.

Of the confirmed cases, 46 were registered in Skopje, followed by Kumanovo (6), Debar (7), Shtip (14), Prilep (1), Tetovo (12), Struga (9), Veles (1), Ohrid (2), Gostivar (13), Strumica (2), Radovis (3), Krusevo (2), Kocani (1), Probistip (1), Demir Hisar (2), Kratovo (1), Sveti Nikole (5), Kicevo (4) and Resen (4).

Six patients at the age of 42, 46, 53, 63, 69 and 80 died. Two patients were from Skopje, one from Kumanovo, two from Struga and one from Gostivar.

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases since the onset of the epidemic is 8,111. 4,203 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 382.

There are a total of 3,526 active cases in the country. Most of them are reported in Skopje – 1,830