VMRO-DPMNE’s first candidate in the first electoral district, Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova said Friday in municipality of Karpos that the citizens this time have a chance to correct all the injustices inflicted on them by SDSM and that the VMRO code still exists in every honorable citizen who loves his country. Siljanovska-Davkova emphasized that VMRO-DPMNE has a huge number of projects that will mean full renewal of the country.

Siljanovska-Davkova stressed that VMRO-DPMNE with its projects and promises will bring a complete transformation of society from undemocratic to democratic and that ideas, work and creativity will be of vital importance in the renewal of the state.

She told citizens that the disastrous rule of SDSM must end on July 15 and that Macedonia becomes a stable state with a developed economy, the rule of law and established procedures in line with the constitution and the law.

Additionally, Siljanovska-Davkova said that the partisan and politicized administration must end and reforms must be introduced where professional and qualified staff will work in the institutions.