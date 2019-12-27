The Archaeological Museum marked Friday 95 years since the official establishment of this institution – April 1, 1924.

From those years began the collection and taking care of objects that have become part of the museum collections and which to this day are the center of the museum world. The names of the institution were changed, moving from building to building. Older colleagues came and retired, younger colleagues came in, but museum objects are what are at the heart of these 95 years, said Archaeological Museum Director Slavica Babamova.

A few days ago the outgoing prime minister announced that the museum’s name would be changed with the adjective ‘North’.