On Friday, May 3, World Press Freedom Day, journalists in Macedonia get wages that are below average, work in hazardous environments, and face threats of violence and intimidation.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) placed Macedonia 38th out of 180 nations in the 2023 World Press Freedom Index, moving it up 19 places from its 2022 position. With a higher ranking than Montenegro (39), Croatia (42), Kosovo (56), Bosnia and Herzegovina (64), Serbia (91) and Albania (96), this nation is the best among the Western Balkan nations.

However, RSF noted in its study on the nation’s press environment that while journalists do not operate in a hostile atmosphere, the public’s dwindling trust in the media is a result of pervasive misinformation and a lack of professionalism, which puts independent outlets at risk of threats and attacks. Furthermore, government officials tend to have poor and demeaning attitudes towards journalists. According to RSF, despite some favorable conditions for press freedom, Macedonia faces challenges due to political polarization and lack of institutional transparency. The U.S. State Department and the European Commission have highlighted restrictions on freedom of expression and media, with concerns over proposed legislative changes. Seventy percent of media workers earn below-average wages, indicating financial strain. World Press Freedom Day emphasizes the vital role of journalists, particularly in election years like 2024. Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić underscored the importance of media diversity and freedom for safeguarding democracy, amidst ongoing threats to press freedom in Europe.