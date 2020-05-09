A 58 year old man from Veles has died overnight in the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje. The patient was hospitalized with Covid-19 a week ago, and has been on mechanical ventilation for three days, the Healthcare Ministry informed.

Additionally, the number of newly diagnosed coronavirus patients is on the rise again. Out of 411 tests, there were 36 positive results – 12 of them in Tetovo. This brings the total number of diagnosed patients over the course of the epidemic to 1.622, and the death toll is at 91. Over a 1.100 patients are listed as having recovered from the illness.

Six patients had to be admitted to the two main hospitals that treat Covid-19 cases in Skopje. There are now 56 patients that are treated in total, and six are on mechanical ventilation.