One day after Kovacevski became the mandate holder for the composition of a new government on December 29 last year, the company founded by him, Pikcell Group, which was founded by him, receives a state aid payment of over 203 thousand euros, MP Mile Lefkov revealed at today’s press conference.
So Kovacevski has a mandate as prime minister, and his Pikcell company receives state aid of a whopping 203 thousand euros. This is the largest in a series of payments of over half a million euros made by the government and the Fund for Innovation and Technological Development to Pikcell Group founded by Kovacevski in the period from 2019 to 2021, he said.
According to him, in addition to the 2 million euro state contracts taken, companies from the solar cartel enabled the enrichment of other companies and individuals, and with their help, millions of people’s money were pumped out.
There is a suspicion that through the company KMG EOL Kvazar owned by Kovacevski’s close friend, Goranco Paunov, possible abuse was enabled in the municipality of Gazi Baba while the mayor of the municipality was SDS staff. Namely, the company of Kovacevski’s friend supervised the project for the construction and reconstruction of street lighting, and it ended up in the prosecutor’s office, because of unfinished works, which were charged with the help of the signature of the supervisory authority represented by Kovacevski’s friend. With the street lighting project in Gazi Baba, poles and light bulbs that were not installed at all were charged, and all of this could not have been the case without the signature of the company of Kovacevski’s friend. There is a basis for belief and the question: did the signature of Kovacevski’s friend enable abuse in a procedure of over 11 million denars? With this, we see that the solar cartel, in addition to directly benefiting itself, has indications that it helped in making a series of other illegal actions, with which millions of people’s money were pumped out. In how many more such criminal tenders is Kovacevski’s friend involved, and how much crime has he enabled? Kovacevski should start giving answers, and we continue with details, said Lefkov.
