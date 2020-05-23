One patient has died and seven remain on mechanical ventilation, the Healthcare Ministry informed in its daily report on Covid-19 deaths. The deceased patient was 63, from Skopje, and was treated since May 6.

There were also 20 newly diagnosed patients, out of 744 conducted tests. Almost all of the new cases are in the capital Skopje.

The death toll is now at 113, and the overall number of diagnosed patients is 1.941. Of them, 1.411 are considered to have overcome the illness.

There are 75 patients cared for in the two clinics in Skopje that accept coronavirus cases. There are also five patients each in the Bitola and Stip hospitals.