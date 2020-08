A female patient from Skopje died of Covid-19, the Healthcare Ministry said in its daily report.

The Ministry also informed that 141 new patients were diagnosed, out of 1,885 tests that were conducted. Stip continues to be badly hit by the epidemic with 23 new cases, second only to the capital Skopje with 39 newfound cases.

The death toll now stands at 529 and there are 3,306 active cases.