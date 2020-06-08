One person has been confirmed dead and ten are injured in the horrific car crash near Strumica, when a vehicle transporting illegal migrants was trying to flee a police pursuit.

The driver of the vehicle hit a car, then a wall before stopping on the Strumica – Radovis road. It’s still not being reported who the fatality and the other casualties are, but witnesses have shared the horrific pictures of the aftermath.

Chases between police and migrant smugglers are frequent in Macedonia, which is on the main Balkan migrant route. Such incidents have become less frequent with the onset of the coronavirus epidemic, but with the better weather and the removal of many of the restrictions on movement, groups of migrants have reappeared in Macedonia.