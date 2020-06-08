Eyewitnesses from Strumica are reporting a serious traffic accident this evening, when a vehicle transporting illegal migrants was trying to flee the police and plowed into another vehicle.
The incident happened near the village of Vasilevo, on the Strumica – Radovis road. Witnesses say that one person has died in the accident and that there are injuries. The vehicle was chased by police officers at high speed, hit a car, then flew out of the road into a wall.
Emergency response teams are at the site and the traffic is being redirected. Macedonia is a major link on the Balkan migrant route, and despite the coronavirus epidemic, remains the most transit country for illegal migrants leaving Greece for Serbia and further north.
Comments are closed for this post.