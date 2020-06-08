Eyewitnesses from Strumica are reporting a serious traffic accident this evening, when a vehicle transporting illegal migrants was trying to flee the police and plowed into another vehicle.

The incident happened near the village of Vasilevo, on the Strumica – Radovis road. Witnesses say that one person has died in the accident and that there are injuries. The vehicle was chased by police officers at high speed, hit a car, then flew out of the road into a wall.

Emergency response teams are at the site and the traffic is being redirected. Macedonia is a major link on the Balkan migrant route, and despite the coronavirus epidemic, remains the most transit country for illegal migrants leaving Greece for Serbia and further north.