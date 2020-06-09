In its daily report on the coronavirus epidemic,the Healthcare Ministry informed that one 74 year old patient died and that 87 new cases were diagnosed.

The fatal case was reported in the Cardiology Clinic in Skopje, where the patient, a man from Kumanovo, was hospitalized two days ago. This brings the total death toll of the epidemic to 157.

The number of newly diagnosed cases was under 100 for a first time in a week. Of the 87 new cases, 41 were in the capital Skopje, 16 in Stip, 12 in Kumanovo and 10 in Tetovo. There are 1.424 active cases in the country, 760 of them in Skopje.

There were 15 patients that were admitted to the two clinics in Skopje that treat Covid-19 cases, where there are currently 122 patients Of them, nine are on mechanical ventilation.