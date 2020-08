The leader of SDSM Zoran Zaev sent Tuesday a message to DUI that they are not the first choice to form a government and that there is an option for a parliamentary majority with Zijadin Sela’s Alliance.

There should be numbers for a prime minister. With 15 MPs, one does not become prime minister. We have an option for a government with DUI or with the Alliance, which means a stable majority. The numbers are large enough for a stable majority, said Zaev.