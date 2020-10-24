One extra hour of sleep starting tomorrow Macedonia 24.10.2020 / 18:55 According to daylight saving time, this evening at 3 in the morning, the time will move one hour backwards. With the days growing shorter, this should provide the citizens with a later start to the day. daylightsaving time Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 29.03.2020 Daylight saving time introduced overnight Macedonia News Fourteen Covid-19 deaths in one day Albanian parties demand a resignation from Mayor Bogdanovic for claiming that Kosovo is part of Serbia Mickoski: We must defend our red lines, we can’t live in a humiliated country Average salary grows to 450 EUR Colorful politician Amdi Bajram dead at 64 Police continues with mass issuing of fines to motorists around Skopje Ahmeti says Kosovo should use the treaties with Greece and Bulgaria as model for its talks with Serbia FM Osmani wants an Albanian to sit on the Macedonian – Bulgarian committee of historians .
Comments are closed for this post.