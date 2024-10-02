One hundred days of government and already about 100 implemented projects. The last of them is the one that started from the beginning of October – the linear increase in pensions, but before that there was also the beginning of the construction of new kindergartens, the beginning of large infrastructure projects, new foreign investments, expansion of the positive list of medicines…

And all that, without too much fanfare or big PR campaigns, which remained empty words, but with dedicated work in the field, where visible results are already felt.

The opinion of the citizens and what they had to say about their wishes and needs were one of the main pillars in the pre-election program of VMRO-DPMNE, so that is exactly what the focus is on when choosing what to implement by the state institutions. The initial results they speak for themselves that the criticisms and advice have been heard and are acted upon. Always without exception, there is a timely response by listening to the voice of the people and the voice of the media.