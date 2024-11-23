Another violent incident involving the Albanian mafia in Skopje occurred this evening.

An armed attack was reported in the village of Aracinovo. Local media are reporting that an attacker for firing at a mobster from Aracinovo, and hit an injured Shenad Ajdini.

The main target allegedly was Shenol Maslani, known as Shenki Versacce for his outlandish style. The Maslani gang was recently in the news after President Gordana Siljanovska pardoned his brother, Faruk Maslani.