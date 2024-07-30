A major fire continues to rage east of Sveti Nikole. An army helicopter and the three Air Tractor planes are engaged to stop the fire.

An elderly man has died in the remote village of Kokoshinje, between Sveti Nikole and Probistip, from smoke inhalation, after the village was affected by fire. Firefighters were able to save his wife. Stojance Angelov, head of the CUK crisis management center, said that a number of houses were burnt down, mostly old abandoned homes in empty villages. A total of 15 firemen with 4 vehicles are in the area. Police had to intervene in the village of Nemanjica to remove villagers who wouldn’t evacuate in time.

Another fire broke out near Prilep, and endangered the Varoski monastery. Angeloov said that there is sufficient manpower in this area and there is no need for air support at the moment.