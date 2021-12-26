Telma TV reports that a former high SDSM party official Igor Ivanovski – Shema is making a comeback to the party. Ivanovski will lead a newly formed Council for creation and implementation of policies.

Ivanovski is a once prominent member of the party faction led by Branko Crvenkovski. His return to the party indicates that the new leadership and new leader Dimitar Kovacevski plan to reconcile with Crvenkovski. Crvenkovski broke with Zaev a year ago, over Zaev’s policy of appeasement toward Bulgaria.