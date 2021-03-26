SDSM party official Frosina Remenski, who is the only party official charged for her role in the Racket scandal, called out Education Minister Mila Carovska, after details about her own involvement became known to the public. Carovska was named by a key witness in the on-going, second Racket trial. As Labour and Welfare Minister in 2017, Carovska put in motion a scheme to provide subsidies for the construction of private retirement homes, which was used to extort money from businessmen.

When a similar statement was made last year, by the suspect Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, Carovska denid it, and announced she will sue him for slander. There is still no report that she actually sued. Now the witness Liljana Todorovska makes the same allegation and Carovska is not denying it, Remenski said, openly calling Carovska out for her role in the scandal.

Remenski resents the fact that she is apparently picked to be the scapegoat in the major scandal and has named other SDSM officials who were also involved, but the prosecution dares not touch them.

The major extortion scandal, which was being carried out with the support of the ruling SDSM party, led to the collapse of Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva and a number of her associates like Boki 13, but the prosecutors didn’t dare investigate SDSM party officials – other than Remenski.