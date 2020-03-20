A woman from Debar, who is the second patient that was diagnosed with the coronavirus, has taken a turn for the worse and is now in critical condition, said Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce.

The woman and her husband arrived to Debar from Italy and are likely the source of the most coronavirus cases in the country, which prompted that Debar is placed under a strict quarantine. She was on mechanical respiration for days and was considered stable, but is now critical.

Macedonia has a total of 70 patients infected with the virus so far, and most are doing well, while the first diagnosed patient, a woman who arrived from Italy, is now free of the virus.