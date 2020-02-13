One of the three Macedonian citizens, who have been quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruiser in Yokohama, is now infected with the coronavirus. Japanese authorities have notified their Macedonian counterparts that the person has been hospitalized in Yokohama, and the Macedonian Embassy in Tokyo is in touch with all three.

Dozens of the people on the cruiser, that has more than 3.000 passengers and crew, have been infected with the virus, and the boat is kept quarantined in the Yokohama port.