Lile Stefanova, a prosecutor who survived the collapse of the Special Prosecutor’s Office and continues to serve the Zaev regime in its politically motivated trials, hid an apartment worth 75,000 EUR in her property report. Anti-corruption laws demand that officials report all their property annually, so that any suspicious purchase can be tracked.

According to muckraking journalist Zoran Bozinovski, Stefanova registered the apartment on the name of her daughter, who is just 21 and is unemployed. The apartment is in a building in downtown Skopje developed by the major Adora company, whose owner Vanco Cifliganec is reportedly close to the prosecutor.

Stefanova got the apartment in late 2016, at the height of the power of the SPO office she was a key part of.

Stefanova was the lead prosecutor in the money laundering trial against businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev. The decision by her superior, Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva, to use this case to extort 1.5 million EUR from Kamcev led to the spectacular collapse of the unit of prosecutors. During the trial, Kamcev said that he was approached by Cifliganec, who asked him to give an office space in one of his own buildings as present to Stefanova, again through her daughter, and that Stefanova would then help him out with the trial.