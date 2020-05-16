22 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, while 16 patients have recovered and one passed away, the Ministry of Health said in a press release Saturday.

Of the recovered, in Skopje – 8, Prilep – 2, Struga – 2, Veles – 2, Gostivar – 1, Kratovo – 1.

A 79-year-old woman from Skopje that was admitted for hospital treatment at the “8 September” hospital on May 13, has died, the press release read.

New coronavirus cases have been registered in Skopje – 9, Tetovo – 6, Prilep – 4, Kumanovo – 1, Veles – 1, Ohrid – 1.

According to the Ministry, six new patients were admitted at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in the past 24 hours. A total of 46 patients are being treated for COVID-19 there at the time. Two patients are on ventilators, while 20 need oxygen support.

Eight new patients have been admitted at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje. A total of 23 patients are being treated for COVID-19 there now. Two patients show severe symptoms and six others are put on ventilators.

Four COVID-19 patients, are hospitalized in Bitola, while two are treated for the infection at home. In Stip, four coronavirus patients are being treated at the hospital, and no patients are being treated at home.

A total of 48 patients, who have tested positive or show coronavirus symptoms, are being treated for COVID-19 at the infectious wards in the hospitals in Tetovo, Veles, Kumanovo, Ohrid and Prilep, the press release read.

Over the past 24 hours, 462 coronavirus tests have been carried out. Of these, 203 through the Institute for Public Health, 16 through the Veterinary Faculty, 10 through Avicena lab, 35 through Biotek lab, 94 through the Zan Mitrev Clinic, 4 PCR tests through Sistina, 100 through the MANU lab. A total of 21,010 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far in Macedonia.

Over the past 24 hours, 171 coronavirus tests have been carried out within screening of the kindergarten staff. Of these, 80 through the Institute for Public Health, while 91 through the MANU lab and all tests were negative.

This brings the tally of coronavirus patients in Macedonia since the onset of the epidemic to 1,762.

Of these 1,267 people have recovered, 98 passed away, while the number of active cases in the country is 397.

Thus, of the 1,762 coronavirus patients in Macedonia now, Skopje has 601 (of which 134 active), Kumanovo-414 (of which 44 active), Debar-51, Shtip-35 (of which 1 active), Prilep-197 (of which 65 active), Tetovo-137 (of which 74 active), Struga-69 (of which 4 active), Veles-114 (of which 48 active), Bitola-26 (of which 7 active), Ohrid-18, (of which 7 active), Kavadarci-5, Gostivar-19 (of which 2 active), Gevgelija-4, Strumica-2, Kriva Palanka-6 (of which 2 active), Radovis-4, Krusevo-3, Kocani-31 (of which 4 active), Probistip-2, Kicevo-2, Negotino-9 (of which 5 active and 7 are residents of Demir Kapija), Demir Hisar-1, Makedonski Brod-2, Pehcevo-3 (of which 1 active), Delcevo-1, Valandovo-1 (active), Vinica-2, Kratovo-2 (of which 2 active), Berovo-1 (active).