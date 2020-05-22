One patient from Tetovo, aged 47, has died from Covid – 19 in the past day. The man was just admitted to the “8th of September” hospital in Skopje for treatment, the Healthcare Ministry informed.

With this, the death toll of the epidemic in Macedonia is now 112.

There were also 23 newly diagnosed patients, out of 702 tests conducted, with the most cases registered in Skopje (12). The high number of tests is not indicative of a falling ratio of infections – the Ministry is testing outside of the algorithm in order to test hundreds of kindergarten teachers. There were a total of 1.921 diagnosed patients so far, and nearly 1.400 of them are considered to have overcome the illness.

The two main clinics that care for Covid-19 patients in Macedonia currently have 72 patients, seven of whom are on mechanical ventilation and 37 are considered to be in serious condition.