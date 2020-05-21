549 tests have been performed over the past 24 hours, and 40 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed.

New coronavirus cases have been registered in Skopje – 26, Kumanovo – 1, Prilep – 1, Tetovo – 10, Veles – 1, Bitola – 1.

So far, a total of 23,316 Covid-19 tests have been performed in the country. Of the total number of tests performed in the past 24 hours, 209 tests are within the screening tests and one kindergarten staffer in Skopje tested positive for the virus.

In the past 24 hours 11 patients have recovered: in Skopje – 2, Stip – 1, Prilep – 4, Veles – 2, Kocani-2.

A 56-year-old patient from Prilep, hospitalized on May 12, passed away at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje.

The total tally of coronavirus patients in Macedonia since the onset of the epidemic stands at 1,898. Of these 1,378 people have recovered, 111 passed away, while the number of active cases in the country is 409.