One year after the beginning of immunization against Covid-19 in Macedonia, 40.9 percent of the total population has been vaccinated with two doses, according to a report by the Institute of Public Health (IPH). Covid-19 Vvaccination in Macedonia started on February 17, 2021.

As of February 13 this year, a total of 868,818 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the country and abroad. A total of 847,072 people were fully vaccinated (with two doses), and 137,048 people were vaccinated with a booster dose.

52.1% of the population over 18 years of age is vaccinated with one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, in the country and abroad, ie 48.2% of the population over 12 years of age, and 42.0% of the total population.

The coverage with two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the population over 18 years of age is 50.8%, ie 47.0% in the population over 12 years of age.