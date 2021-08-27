A one year old baby is among the coronavirus patients infected in Debar. Local authorities say that the number of young patients, in their 20ies and 30ies, is growing, and that there are 269 cases identified during the month. Of them, 33 are currently being treated, and the most serious cases are forwarded to Skopje.

Debar is a heavily emigrant region and, like Struga, Kicevo, Tetovo and Gostivar near it, had thousands of emigrants come to the city during the summer months. During this period, many weddings and parties are typically held, and this contributed to the spread of the virus.