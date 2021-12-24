epa08764781 Two ambulances carrying patients infected with COVID-19 arrive at the University Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 22 October 2020.The autumn wave of COVID-19 filled up hospitals in North Macedonia. The last available beds in the country are in an assembly hospital next to the clinic for infectology which is rapidly filling up. The minister of health Venko Filipce said that if these last capacities are filled, there are no other measures left but setting police curfew and total lock down. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

The Healthcare Ministry today confirmed the death of an one year old baby from Covid-19 that happened a month ago.

The baby resided at the Bitola orphanage, and had a number of prior health issues, including epilepsy and hydrocephalus. It contracted Covid in mid November and died on November 29th.