In the middle of the summer, Oleksandr Onishchenko, a Ukrainian with a rich corruption record that includes influence with disinformation on the US elections, was in Macedonia and promised to bring an Olympic medal, it is revealed in the new “KOD” show. The Macedonian Olympic Committee told the show that the request for citizenship was submitted two years ago when his sports record was clean, and there was no information about other controversies surrounding him.

The NSA pointed the blame at a chief taken over from the former UBK, but, last night, “KOD” pointed out the possible mistakes of the secret service and what the NSA agents could have done to ensure the verification of the security profile of the horseman Onishchenko.

“KOD” also discusses Onishchenko’s intelligence controversies and what kind of company he wanted to establish in Macedonia.

Video here