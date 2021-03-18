Macedonian activist in Australia Ico Najdovski – Perin shared a video of the procedure he used to register his mother in the on-going online census. One issue with it – the woman is deceased.

Allow me to show you how the census is illegitimate and irregular. You can easily register your deceased relatives on the website, Najdovski said.

Ethnic Macedonians in the diaspora are largely boycotting the census, while ethnic Albanian organizations are working to register as many people as possible, to inflate their share of the total population.

The census is currently being done online, for emigrants, but soon the in-person portion is supposed to begin. This is expected to cause a lot of additional problems, as Macedonia is undergoing a major spike in the number of coronavirus cases, and citizens are wary of allowing census teams in their homes.