Officials warn that we are facing the worst crisis since World War II. In order to mitigate the consequences of the energy crisis, the Government made recommendations in which it was mentioned that the public institutions will have to respect the measures, otherwise they would be punished.
The municipalities as well as the City of Skopje were on this list. Part of the municipalities in a conversation with “Lokalno”, indicate that they will implement the measures, adding that the biggest consumers of electricity are schools and kindergartens.
When asked whether, due to the energy crisis, it is possible to accept the proposal – that the winter vacation is in the period December-January, i.e. two months, and the summer vacation lasts for about a month and a half, the Ministry of Education indicated it is monitoring the situation, clarifying that “in the meantime, all incoming initiatives will be considered.”
The position of the Ministry of Education and Science is that schools should be constantly open during the school year and classes should be held in person, because it is in the best interest of the students, and also it is envisioned in the calendars for organizing the work of elementary schools and high schools in the 2022-2023 school year. However, the Ministry will monitor the situation and in the meantime, all incoming initiatives will be reviewed and the public will be promptly notified of any new decisions. At this moment, the recommendations and measures for saving electricity that were recently announced by the Government of the Republic of Macedonia are valid for municipalities and schools under their authority, the Ministry of Education and Culture told “Lokalno”.
