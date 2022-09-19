epa08392918 A view of a local government kindergarten in Przemysl, Poland, 30 April 2020. In connection with the easing of restrictions on epidemics, on 06 May 2020 kindergartens, pre-school departments in primary schools and other forms of pre-school education will be able to be re-opened. EPA-EFE/DAREK DELMANOWICZ POLAND OUT

Officials warn that we are facing the worst crisis since World War II. In order to mitigate the consequences of the energy crisis, the Government made recommendations in which it was mentioned that the public institutions will have to respect the measures, otherwise they would be punished.

The municipalities as well as the City of Skopje were on this list. Part of the municipalities in a conversation with “Lokalno”, indicate that they will implement the measures, adding that the biggest consumers of electricity are schools and kindergartens.

When asked whether, due to the energy crisis, it is possible to accept the proposal – that the winter vacation is in the period December-January, i.e. two months, and the summer vacation lasts for about a month and a half, the Ministry of Education indicated it is monitoring the situation, clarifying that “in the meantime, all incoming initiatives will be considered.”