Online teaching will start on October 1, while changes are possible for in-person teaching if there is a deterioration of the epidemiological situation, Minister of Education and Science Mila Carovska announced Friday in the Parliament, which should decide on amendments to the laws on primary and secondary education.

What we know today is that the Government’s plan is for classes to start on October 1. But the start of the school year depends on the epidemiological situation. If we have a large number of infections on September 25, yes, we will start with online, and in-person teaching for first to third grade will probably have to be reconsidered. If we have a stable epidemiological situation, we will go with the plan that has been prepared, said Carovska.

According to Carovska, the legal solutions that entered the parliamentary session today regulate the possibility for the government to determine the beginning and end of the school year, the duration of the school classes, the way of organizing classes with distance or in-person learning, as well as holiday breaks.