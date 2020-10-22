There should be no online sessions because first of all the Rules of Procedure of the Parliament and the Constitution should be changed, and secondly there may be political polarization, MP Antonio Milososki from VMRO-DPMNE warned Wednesday on the “Zaspij ako mozes” show.

A subject with online Parliament ends with the Constitutional norm which requires the presence of the elected MPs. If someone wants to introduce another principle of work of the Parliament, they must think about changing the Constitution, otherwise it cannot be a subject, explained Milososki.

Milososki added that due to that proposal of SDSM, it is possible for political polarization to occur because there is distrust. Not all MPs will believe that someone is behind the computer, and that the system will not be abused.