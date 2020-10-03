The director of the Prespa Institute, Andrea Stojkovski, in a debate on “360 Degrees” spoke about the perceptions of the citizens about the Agreement with Bulgaria measured in a survey conducted for the needs of the institute.

If we look at the attitude of the Macedonian citizens towards the countries that we have followed in the whole survey, when asked which country or union is the best friend of Macedonia, Bulgaria is also ranked very low. Even generally speaking, it ranks very low. Only 1% of our citizens see Bulgaria as a friend of the country, says Stojkovski and estimates that the agreement is the reason for this.

According to Stojkovski, the survey considered several aspects – neighborhood, economic, political or cultural cooperation with 24 countries.