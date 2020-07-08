Only 137 patients with Covid-19 registered to vote in the coming elections, it was reported today. Even though there are over 3.500 active patents, voting appears to be the last thing on their minds. According to the electoral regulations, patients who are diagnosed with Covid can ask to vote before a special committee, provided the diagnosis was not made in the final week before the elections.

Registration is open until midnight tonight. In the separate category of infirm citizens and those suffering from various illnesses, 3.138 voters have registered so far.

A big problem in this process will be the need to recruit about 300 medical professionals who will conduct the vote. The State Electoral Commission said that about a third of those who were asked to take part provided medical notes or other excuses why they can’t participate and attempts are being made to find replacements.