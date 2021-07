An 18 year man from Strumica was sentenced to just 15 months in prison for the hit and run killing of 20 year old Verica Belcovska.

The incident happened in early April in downtown Strumica. The driver fled the scene after running over Belcovska, but turned himself in the next day. Belcovska’s family decided to donate her organs, helping three patients live on with her heart and kidneys.