Only 44 percent of adults in Macedonia are fully vaccinated, data from the Healthcare Ministry show.

Coronavirus vaccination rates have dropped significantly, and only about 5,000 doses are administered daily – half the rate in September. A total of 737,979 citizens are fully vaccinated.

By age categories, 53 percent of those over 40 are fully vaccinated, and only 32 percent of those between 18 and 39. For the citizens over 18, the percentage is estimated at 44.