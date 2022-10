A small number of Bulgarians in Macedonia went to the polling stations yesterday to exercise their right to vote. According to the data of 4NEWS.mk, only 461 voters went to the polling stations and cast their votes.

The largest number of voters was in Skopje (172), followed by Kavadarci (68), Strumica (67), Ohrid (56), Bitola (53), Prilep (33), and in the newly opened polling station in Veles, the least, i.e. only 12.