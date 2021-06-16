The slow vaccination rate continued yesterday, with only 5,611 doses issued. A total of 3,606 citizens received the first dose, and the rest were booster shots.

Macedonia faces a major shortage of vaccines, which greatly reduced the speed of vaccinations, which hit 15,000 a day at its peak. Odds are not good that this will improve, as the only expected large shipment of vaccines is of the Chinese Sinovac.

The Healthcare Ministry said that so far a total of 458,131 doses were issued, and that 195,048 citizens have received their booster shots. More than 450,000 are waiting to get vaccinated.