Until today, 793,987 citizens have received at least one covid-19 vaccine dose in the country; 745,415 citizens have received two; and 625 citizens have received three, according to the Ministry of Health on Friday.

According to the Health Ministry, so far 53% of citizens over the age of 40 have been vaccinated, and 33% of the population aged 18 to 39 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

According to the number of applied vaccines, 38% of the entire population in our country is vaccinated, and 35% of the population in the country received two doses of vaccine.