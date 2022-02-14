If that is the condition, Macedonia will never become a member of the European Union. This is how Professor Vlado Buckovski, former Special Representative for Bulgaria, answered the question of the journalist of the Bulgarian TV Nova to the question – “if we say – either you admit that Goce Delcev is a Bulgarian or you will not become Europeans, how would you answer?”

If that is the condition, Macedonia will never become a member of the European Union. I do not think that’s the path to the goal, he said.



Regarding the request of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE for the Macedonian Parliament to adopt a declaration on Goce Delcev, Buckovski was asked if he thinks that Goce Delcev would be ashamed if he saw what topics Macedonia and Bulgaria are disputing over today.