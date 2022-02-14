If that is the condition, Macedonia will never become a member of the European Union. This is how Professor Vlado Buckovski, former Special Representative for Bulgaria, answered the question of the journalist of the Bulgarian TV Nova to the question – “if we say – either you admit that Goce Delcev is a Bulgarian or you will not become Europeans, how would you answer?”
If that is the condition, Macedonia will never become a member of the European Union. I do not think that’s the path to the goal, he said.
Regarding the request of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE for the Macedonian Parliament to adopt a declaration on Goce Delcev, Buckovski was asked if he thinks that Goce Delcev would be ashamed if he saw what topics Macedonia and Bulgaria are disputing over today.
He would be ashamed and I think he is turning over in the grave, because of his ideals, because of his ideas. He would be one of the greatest cosmopolitans today. At this moment when the two governments are demonstrating a will with a new methodology not to talk only about history, but more about the future, I think that the opposition in our parliament is doing something that should not be done at this moment, said Buckovski.
