The Skopje Criminal Court found Faruk Buki, Vesna Kolevska and Branislava Spisic guilty in the “Double” case. Defendant Buki was sentenced by the court to three years in prison, while defendants Kolevski and Spisic were given suspended sentences of one year in prison in case they repeat the crime in the next three years.

The representative of the prosecution, Spasenka Adnonova, after the announcement of the verdict, proposed to extend the detention measure for the accused Buki. At the same time, she asked for the precautionary measures for the defendants Kolevska and Spisic to continue.

The case trial is led by judge Olja Ristova.