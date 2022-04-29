Nearly three percent of the total resident population in the country hold dual citizenship. A majority, some 37%, have Bulgarian in addition to Macedonian citizenship, while half of the people with dual citizenship are young people aged 20 to 34 and active population aged 35 to 49, show 2021 Census data.

Out of the total resident population, 1,778,725 people are citizens of the Republic of Macedonia, 53,201 are citizens of the Republic of Macedonia and another country, 4,203 are citizens of another country only, and 584 people did not have citizenship.

It is interesting that, while there are more men with dual citizenship – 30, 003 than women – 23 198, there are more women among the citizens of another country living in our country – 2,824 than men – 1,379.