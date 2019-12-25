According to VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski, the government’s decision to annul lustration and reimburse people that were lustrated is proof that SDSM is only continuing what is set down in its statute, and that it is a continuation of the Communist Party of Macedonia.

Macedonia has had the courage to face the dark sides of its past, as most of the Eastern bloc’s countries have done. I think the process was needed, it was just. Many of our grandfathers, great-grandparents, VMRO founders died in those years, but also other intellectuals, and I think the least satisfaction for those people was to know who snitched on them. SDSM putting itself in the defense of the snitches in early 2020, more than 30 years after the fall of Communism, only confirms that SDSM earns every day its title in the statute – the direct successor of the League of Communists of Macedonia, on the darkest sides. And in that League of Communists of Macedonia, there were honest people who did not sign with Bulgaria to have a shared history or did not sign with Greece to call this country North Macedonia, Nikoloski said, adding that SDSM proved to be the most worthy extension of the darkest sides of the League of Communists and bolshevism.