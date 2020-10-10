Only ten beds are left available at the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje, and the Healthcare Ministry is preparing the field hospital that is kept in reserve to treat the increasing number of coronavirus patients.

A total of 18 patients had to be admitted to this clinic, and the 8th of September hospital in Skopje, which are the two frontline facilities for treatment of the most severe cases of the illness. The situation is similarly difficult in other hospitals across the country – Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said that the hospitals in Kumanovo, Strumica and Veles are also swamped and are forced to send patients to Skopje.